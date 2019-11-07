ConCourt ruling sees former crime intelligence boss Mdluli acquitted of intimidation

A ruling by the Constitutional Court which found parts of the Intimidation Act to be unconstitutional has allowed former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli off the hook on four counts of intimidation.

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday acquitted Mdluli of four counts of intimidation which it had earlier found him guilty of.

Mdluli’s defence and the state submitted to the court that the recent Constitutional Court judgment had thrown a spanner in the works.

After hearing representations from the state and Mdluli’s lawyer, Ike Motloung, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he agreed with their submissions.