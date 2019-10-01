State shelled out R5m employing family of Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

They allegedly used the recruitment process to appoint dozens of friends and family members into high-ranking posts, although some were ordinary civilians.

Naidoo was put in charge of handling seven agents who he identified as members of Mdluli's family.

"I was tasked with handling their claims for salaries, medical claims, vehicles," he said.

He said four of Mdluli's family members were appointed in the Crime Intelligence cyber crime unit. Naidoo said he did not know what they did operationally because he only handled their administrative needs. He said they were tasked to run a covert internet cafe.

"I was responsible for setting up this front company. The amount to set up the internet cafe was about R75,000. I don’t think they had a particular knowledge of computers. They went for a basic training course regarding computers. This was paid for out of the secret service account. This cyber crime unit, I believe they should have some sort of expertise to work within this environment," Naidoo said.

Another family member was also appointed to the same unit, but Naidoo said he hardly reported to work.

"On numerous occasions when compiling these claims I would see from petrol slips that he travelled to Mpumalanga, another province in which he is based. He would be away from work for extended periods," Naidoo said.

Two other family members allegedly worked from "covert premises" in Johannesburg. They worked in the loss management division of Company X, a front company used by crime intelligence to purchase vehicles and equipment.

"Company X already had a loss management section at their office. A covert office was created to provide employment for these two individuals. It was a parallel structure to what was already in place. There was no need for that office," Naidoo said.

"On numerous occasions I had to deal with their payment of salaries and reconciling their fuel claims. On most occasions they would not be at the office. They would either be at home or at the mall shopping. It was very rarely I found them at the office."

Naidoo estimated that between March 2010 and October 2011, before he was put in witness protection, the total spent by crime intelligence on these seven members was around R5m. This covered salaries, the purchase of company vehicles, hiring safe houses and remuneration for medical and fuel claims.