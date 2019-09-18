Richard Mdluli went on family holiday abroad, courtesy of CI slush fund - Zondo hears

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his spouse allegedly jetted to Hong Kong for a family holiday using state funds from the division's secret service account normally used to finance covert operations.

This is according to seasoned Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse, who was testifying on his second day at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

He said in November 2009, Mdluli and his then wife, Lily, flew business class between OR Tambo International Airport and Hong Kong to visit their daughter, who was studying in China at the time.

Their flights and accommodation is said to have been paid from the secret service account.

Roelofse's evidence focuses mostly on the looting of the secret service account which holds money used to pay informants, operate safe houses, purchase assets and cover the bills for covert operations.