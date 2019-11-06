Three killed as cash-in-transit suspects in taxi open fire on police

A shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers travelling in a taxi left three people dead and eight arrested outside Cape Town.

The Hawks, in conjunction with specialised law enforcement agencies, intercepted a taxi heading towards Cape Town on the N1 from Paarl on Tuesday afternoon.

The taxi was transporting suspects allegedly involved in multiple cash-in-transit heists in the Eastern Cape.

"The occupants of the taxi allegedly fired at the team and the police returned fire," said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.

Six suspects were arrested unharmed and two were injured. Three others were killed.