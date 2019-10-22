Meyersdal shooting: 'He was a gym fanatic and kind guy'
The family of Johan Reed, who was gunned down outside a Virgin Active gym in Alberton on Monday evening, is reeling as they try to come to terms with his death.
Reed’s step-grandfather, Hannes Nel, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning that he was on his way from Heidelberg to Alberton to support the family.
“We are a bit left in the dark so we are on our way now to go find out what exactly happened,” Nel said.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the 34-year-old was gunned down in his car outside the Virgin Active gym in Meyersdal, an upmarket suburb of Alberton.
“The deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally,” she said.
The gunman fled in a white VW Golf GTI.
A murder case has been opened and police have launched a manhunt for two men.
Nel said that Reed’s brother phoned them 20 minutes after the shooting.
His father, also Johan, identified his body on the scene.
Nel described the father of a five-year-old boy as a loving and kind person.
“He was a friendly and outgoing person. Everyone he met liked him. He was a gym fanatic and a giant.”
On Tuesday morning, Reed’s Facebook page was flooded with comments.
“RIP Johan, may you fly high with the angels, I watched you grow up at Aunty Maureen's house with Jacques and the rest of the gang. My fondest memory is our games of pool at Ball Breakers. My deepest & heartfelt condolences to the family, may you somehow find some peace in this terrible time. As a mother who lost a boy too, I will hold you in my prayers as I feel your pain. May God wrap his arms around you !” a comment read.
A second comment read: “Going to miss you buddy.”
A third read: “RIP my friend, you will be missed a lot. To the family, may God carry you through this difficult time.”
