'Inequality should outrage all of us': DA's John Steenhuisen

Newly appointed DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive.

In an interview on 702 Steenhuisen said South Africa still has deep economic and structured inequality, nearly three decades after democracy.

Here are five quotes from his interview.

Naive

“Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive. But I think race-based policy is very damaging to South Africa and its future.”

Empowerment

“We need genuine empowerment that is not race based and empowerment that doesn't ignore that race can be a problem to the disadvantaged.”