John Steenhuisen will campaign to become DA leader

By ANDISIWE MAKINANA - 28 October 2019 - 14:39
John Steenhuisen (centre) shares a light-hearted moment with ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu and other National Assembly members in Parliament on February 15 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

Newly elected DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed that he is in the running to lead the party following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation.

“I want to announce that I have availed myself for the position of DA interim leader and ultimately the federal leader in our congress in 2020,” he told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday afternoon.

Steenhuisen was elected uncontested as the party’s parliamentary leader at the weekend. 

John Steenhuisen elected as DA's parliamentary leader

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the election of John Steenhuisen as its parliamentary leader.
News
1 day ago

