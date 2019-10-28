Phumzile van Damme gives John Steenhuisen a stamp of approval: 'You will be brilliant'
DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has thrown her weight behind newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen.
Van Damme conveyed her well wishes shortly after the party announced Steenhuisen's election.
The DA's parliamentary caucus chairperson, Annelie Lotriet, said the position was uncontested, with just the one nomination. “The DA’s parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support,” she said.
Van Damme said she had no doubt about Steenhuisen's abilities.
Congratulations @jsteenhuisen on your election as Parliamentary Leader. I know you will be brilliant in your new role, as you were as Chief Whip. Let’s go forth and scintillate. pic.twitter.com/Yw6qRuKRVs— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 27, 2019
Steenhuisen's election follows the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as party leader on Wednesday last week.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.