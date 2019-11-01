Mmusi Maimane allies in DA fightback

Mmusi Maimane's former allies in the DA are launching a fightback within the party by announcing plans to challenge for senior positions when the party replaces him.

Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Makashule Gana have both entered the race for interim leader.

The two are expected to face off against parliamentary party leader John Steenhuisen, who has emerged as the biggest winner of the fallout that led to Maimane's resignation last week.

The move by Maimane's former allies puts to bed speculation about whether they planned to follow their leader and form a new party.

Maimane resigned along with federal chair Athol Trollip just a few days after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba left the DA in protest against the election of Helen Zille as the party's chair of the federal council.