South Africa

Joburg undercover cops seize AK-47 automatic rifle from 'suspicious' Audi

By Ernest Mabuza - 31 October 2019 - 20:25
Johannesburg Metro Police Department offices on Thursday seized three firearms, including an AK47 and a BxP semi automatic rifle, during an undercover operation.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

Undercover Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers seized three firearms, including an AK-47 automatic rifle, and a white Audi in Amalgam on Thursday afternoon.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the department's undercover officers drove past a shisanyama at Dorado Avenue in Amalgam at 3pm and noticed a suspicious vehicle.

The officers made a U-turn and approached the occupants of the vehicles. The suspects then opened fire on the officers before fleeing on foot and leaving the car with the firearms inside.

Minnaar said the officers shot once, ensuring that they did not shoot innocent bystanders.

No one was injured during the shoot-out, but there was a bullet hole in the undercover officers' vehicle.

No arrests were made.

Minnaar said the Audi was hijacked in Langlaagte last Friday.

Apart from the AK-47 rifle, JMPD officers also seized a BxP semi-automatic rifle and a Taurus pistol.

