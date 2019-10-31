Gauteng man who assaulted pastor in EFF cap, called him k-word, agrees to pay R100,000
Justice has been served for an EFF-supporting pastor who was attacked and called the k-word at a petrol station in Johannesburg.
Ron Rambebu was attacked by Johan Bothma at an Engen garage in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, on the West Rand, in June. He was wearing an EFF-branded cap.
The duo appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday, where a R100,000 settlement was reached.
“The defence approached the NPA with a proposal for alternative dispute resolution management. As the NPA, we then consulted with the complainant, who was willing to participate in the process ... on condition of R100,000 and a public apology,” said spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane.
The pastor of Greater Glory International Ministries confirmed he had accepted the settlement agreement.
“I think it is safe to say justice has been served, because he appeared to be remorseful,” Rambebu said. “After the settlement, he apologised, explained that he had had a bad day on the day he attacked me.
“It's unjustifiable, but I accepted his apology.”
While the matter had been concluded, Rambebu said he hoped Bothma would go for counselling.
“I am fine and happy with everything, but I would have wished that he sought professional help ... The court said that would be his personal decision,” added Rambebu.
The attack was captured in a series of videos which went viral on social media.
In the CCTV footage, the attacker, clad in a black T-shirt, is seen paying for items inside the garage shop.
In a second clip, Rambebu is approached by the man near the petrol pumps.
The man punches Rambebu several times through his car's window.
Rambebu drives off, while the man and his friend wait at a white Ford Mustang.
When Rambebu stops and gets out of his car, the men drive off.
