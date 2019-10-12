Judge slams Iqbal Survé over claims of links to Gordhan and DA

The body said the order was granted by Gamble on October 8.

In a statement released by the office of the chief justice on Friday, Gamble said he did not know Gordhan and had never met him, either in his official or personal capacity.

"Neither the minister nor his department were, in any event, parties to the proceedings," the statement reads. "[Gamble] has no affiliation nor membership with any political party, nor has he in the past."

According to the statement, Gamble had dealt with urgent court matters, including the FSCA applications, in the week of September 30 to October 4.

"On Tuesday, October 1 2019 the FSCA lodged two confidential applications with the chief registrar of this court for search warrants of the offices of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and certain other companies in Cape Town under the relevant statutory provisions. The chief registrar placed the files before Judge Gamble, who thereafter dealt with the applications," the office of the chief justice said.