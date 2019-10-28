Girls (8) miss exams after being raped
Two pupils aged eight missed sitting for their final exams on Thursday and Friday after they were allegedly raped by a 49-year-old neighbour.
The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday afternoon at Phooko village near Groblersdal in Limpopo.
The grade 2 pupils, who are relatives and live in the same house, were taken to Philadelphia Hospital in Denilton on Wednesday where they received medical treatment.
The incident was seen by a friend of the two girls who alerted the mother of one of them, who reported the matter to police.
The mother said: "The man destroyed my daughter's life and I doubt these children will be the same ever again. They live in constant fear and trauma, and every time a visitor knocks at the door they are the first to run away and hide themselves.
"I am taking them to Polokwane to attend counselling sessions and I am worried that they won't write their final year exams."
The suspect, who lives alone next door, apparently gave the girls mangos afterwards.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with raping the two minors.
"The suspect will be appearing in the Moutse magistrate's court on Monday [today]," Mojapelo said.
