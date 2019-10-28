Girls (8) miss exams after being raped

Two pupils aged eight missed sitting for their final exams on Thursday and Friday after they were allegedly raped by a 49-year-old neighbour.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday afternoon at Phooko village near Groblersdal in Limpopo.

The grade 2 pupils, who are relatives and live in the same house, were taken to Philadelphia Hospital in Denilton on Wednesday where they received medical treatment.

The incident was seen by a friend of the two girls who alerted the mother of one of them, who reported the matter to police.