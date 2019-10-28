South Africa

Girls (8) miss exams after being raped

By Thomo Nkgadima - 28 October 2019 - 10:52
Two pupils are missing school after being raped by a neighbour
Two pupils aged eight missed sitting for their final exams on Thursday and Friday after they were allegedly raped by a 49-year-old neighbour.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday afternoon at Phooko village near Groblersdal in Limpopo.

The grade 2 pupils, who are relatives and live in the same house, were taken to Philadelphia Hospital in Denilton on Wednesday where they received medical treatment.

The incident was seen by a friend of the two girls who alerted the mother of one of them, who reported the matter to police.

The mother said: "The man destroyed my daughter's life and I doubt these children will be the same ever again. They live in constant fear and trauma, and every time a visitor knocks at the door they are the first to run away and hide themselves.

"I am taking them to Polokwane to attend counselling sessions and I am worried that they won't write their final year exams."

The suspect, who lives alone next door, apparently gave the girls mangos afterwards.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with raping the two minors.

"The suspect will be appearing in the Moutse magistrate's court on Monday [today]," Mojapelo said.

