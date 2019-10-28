Joburg refuses to pay cyber attack ransom, gets help from 'international partners'

The city of Johannesburg has roped in international partners to deal with a cyber attack, and will not concede to a R400,000 ransom demand by the Shadow Kill Hackers.

Hackers gave the city until 5pm on Monday to pay it 4.0 bitcoins, estimated to be worth around R400,000, failing which they would leak compromised city data on the internet.

The city's finance MMC, Funzela Ngobeni, said on Monday that experts had been working around the clock following a computer network security breach last Thursday.

He said the cyber attack had had a "significant impact on our ability to deliver services to our residents", but was confident that 80% of the service would be reinstated by the close of business on Monday.

"I can confirm the city will not concede to their demands. We are confident we will be able to restore our systems to full functionality. We have made significant progress," said Ngobeni.