Sabric assures that denial-of-service attacks on banks are not hacking

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) confirmed on Friday that the banking industry has been hit by a wave of ransom-driven distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks but says it has not involved hacking or a data breach.

The attack on the industry happened on Wednesday targeting various public-facing services across multiple banks, it said.

The attacks started with a ransom note, which was delivered via e-mail to both unattended as well as staff e-mail addresses, all of which were publicly available.

Sabric said threat intelligence, which had surfaced, showed that this was a multi-jurisdictional attack with entities from several countries being targeted and should therefore not be viewed as a targeted attack on SA companies only.

Because the attacks did not involving hacking or a data breach, customer data was not at risk, Sabric said. It did, however, involve increased traffic on networks necessary to access public facing services which may cause minor disruptions.