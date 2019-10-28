Former agricultural head's bumbling response about R106m payment to Gupta-linked firm

Former Free State agricultural department head Peter Thabethe had few to no answers for evidence leaders at the state capture inquiry when he was quizzed about why he allowed R106m to be paid to the Gupta-linked company Estina in 2016.

The payment was made when the province terminated its partnership with Estina over a controversial dairy project in Vrede.

Rounding up his testimony at the inquiry on Monday, Thabethe, who was head of the department of agriculture in the province since the inception of the project in 2012, was left bumbling when evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe asked him whether he believed his department got value for money when it paid Estina R106m for a "substandard" milk processing facility the company had built on the farm premises.

Thabethe said the payment comprised money the department still owed to Estina for work done on the project, and for the government to take over the processing plant which the company had built.

Gcabashe then made reference to a report by a company called "Dio Mart", which conducted an assessment of the processing plant in 2017.

Quoting from the report, she said: "The building needs to be rehabilitated to satisfy HACCP [hazard analysis and critical control points] and food and safety compliance. The ammonia cooling system is in the same building and not sealed off 100%. It is not bird, dust or rodent-proof.