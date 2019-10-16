Free State bought 4,000 copies a day of Gupta newspaper, Zondo probe told

"In August 2011, I was on the way to an executive committee meeting in Bethlehem. I was informed that I was to meet people from The New Age. I was called by the premier (Ace Magashule). They wanted to meet before the exco started ... I don't know who organised the logistics of the meeting.

"They presented a proposal where we should enter into a subscription agreement from The New Age. One of the Gupta brothers was present but I can't remember which one."

She said it was "not strange" for people outside government to arrive at venues where executive committee meetings were being held.

"The idea was that the office of the premier would enter into the subscription agreement on behalf of all departments," she said.

Magashule's office thereafter agreed to purchase 4,000 copies of The New Age (TNA) per day.