State capture: Gupta ally was 'of deep assistance' in helping set up Estina dairy project

An ally of the Gupta family was a key part of a visit to India by state capture-implicated former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe in 2012.

Thabethe told the state capture commission on Friday that Ashok Narayan was invaluable in terms of translating presentations made by the Indian company.

He described to the inquiry his visit to India in 2012 in which he met bosses from a dairy company called Paras - an entity which would go on to partner with the Guptas in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

In his testimony, Thabethe said the goal in the province was to “procure and establish a dairy farm to set up milk procurement centres at which local farmers could sell and supply their milk and set up a production and processing facility where the milk could be processed, marketed and sold”.