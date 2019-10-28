The heat has been taken up a notch on match officials in the Absa premiership in recent weeks with a succession of coaches using the media to voice their anger and frustration over the performance of the men in the middle and their assistants.

Much has centred around games involving Kaizer Chiefs and a perception‚ from coaches at least‚ that there is a bias from match officials towards the current league leaders.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been silent on the outbursts‚ which could be construed as bringing the game into disrepute.

PSL spokesperson Luxolo September says it is not a matter for them as administrators‚ but rather the league’s prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ who has not confirmed any cases to date.

“The league has got a prosecutor who looks at these things‚ so it is unfair as an administrator to comment on this‚” September tells TimesLIVE.