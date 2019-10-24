Body of 2-year-old found in gorge where mother and children went missing

The body of a little boy has been found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip — an area search-and-rescue officials were scouring after the disappearance of Herolds Bay mother Heidi Scheepers and her two children, SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reports.

Heidi, 35, took her daughter, 6, and son, 2, to the Herolds Bay beach at about 6pm on Tuesday for a walk.

The three did not return home from the beach.

Her husband, Ettienne, 36, had gone with them to the beach, but had walked to one of his business to check on it just before his wife and children were due to return home.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed a child’s body had been found and taken to the mortuary.

Pojie said efforts to find Heidi and her daughter continued.