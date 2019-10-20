'No security' at 18 out of 19 public protector offices, parliament told

Only one of the public protector's 19 offices has security services, parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee was told on Friday.

Public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane told the committee that only the head office in Pretoria had security in place. This had resulted in "several night-time break-ins" at the other 18 offices, and staff being robbed.

“These pose threats to [public protector] staff members, clients, assets and documents. Security in our offices is therefore key and important and requires immediate funding," Mkhwebane said, according to a portfolio committee media release.

Over the medium-term, resolving the security issue alone would cost R19.4m, Mkhwebane said.

The committee also heard that the public protector's office would need R110.9m more than its current allocation of about R320m to fulfil its mandate over the medium-term.