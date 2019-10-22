'A man who knew Miguel Louw's mother offered a pupil R10 to find him at school'

A juvenile witness described in the Durban high court on Tuesday how a man offered to pay a pupil R10 to find slain Miguel Louw at the school he attended on the day he disappeared.

The court ruled at the start of the trial of Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim that the identity of two young witnesses could not be revealed.

The boy, who was the first of the two witnesses to testify, gave evidence via a court intermediary.

The child told the court that he had seen the man once previously in the company of Miguel's mother Raylene.