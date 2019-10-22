South Africa

'A man who knew Miguel Louw's mother offered a pupil R10 to find him at school'

By Suthentira Govender - 22 October 2019 - 14:43
An upbeat accused, Mohamed Ebrahim in the Durban high court on Tuesday.
An upbeat accused, Mohamed Ebrahim in the Durban high court on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A juvenile witness described in the Durban high court on Tuesday how a man offered to pay a pupil R10 to find slain Miguel Louw at the school he attended on the day he disappeared.

The court ruled at the start of the trial of Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim that the identity of two young witnesses could not be revealed.

The boy, who was the first of the two witnesses to testify, gave evidence via a court intermediary.

The child told the court that he had seen the man once previously in the company of Miguel's mother Raylene.

Revenge allegedly the motive for Miguel Louw's murder

The 43-year-old man, accused of killing Miguel Louw, had an argument with the nine-year-old boy's mother before he allegedly kidnapped him.
News
6 months ago

"I thought this man was Miguel's father as I had seen him with his mother."

He described the man as having "a long nose, darkish, big eyes and not tall".

Ebrahim had earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, murder and kidnapping of the boy in July 2018.

State advocate Kelvin Singh said although there was no eyewitness to the murder and no murder weapon "we have a series of probabilities".

The second young witness is still to testify.

The trial continues.

Father dies as Miguel Louw murder accused appears in court

The father of the man accused of the murder of nine-year-old school boy Miguel Louw took his final breath as his son appeared in the Durban ...
News
6 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X