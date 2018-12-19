Locals kick foreigners out of RDP houses in Alexandra

Several foreign nationals have been kicked out of their homes in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, after vigilantes allegedly evicted them, claiming they had fraudulently obtained the houses.

According to the community more than 15 houses have been seized by the vigilantes over the past three weeks.

Witnesses told Sowetan that about 70 men and women went around extension 7 near Marlboro, demanding papers from home owners to prove they are South African citizens and legal owners of the RDP houses.

A member of the vigilante group known as the Bonafide Organisation, which is against the occupation of RDP homes by foreigners, said he has claimed one of the houses for himself after forcefully evicting a family three weeks ago.

"I have the right to be here. We don't need the help of the government anymore because we have helped ourselves."

The member, who asked not to be named, said he had applied for an RDP house in 1996 but was never allocated one.