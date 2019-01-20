South Africa

Alex residents evict 'foreigners' from RDP houses

By Penwell Dlamini - 20 January 2019 - 12:03
Police listen to the angry residents who are complaining that they are being removed from RDP houses as they are accused of being foreigners.
Police listen to the angry residents who are complaining that they are being removed from RDP houses as they are accused of being foreigners.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

Police have been called in to diffuse tensions in Alexandra Extension 2 where a group of people are evicting some residents from RDP houses saying they are foreigners.

Dudu Mthethwa one of the residents who was removed from her home said the drama started on Friday.

"They came on Friday about 6.30pm. I was with my children and a tenant at the house. They broke the gate and knocked at the door. They said they have a list of people who must be evicted. I told them I can't open because they are a crowd. They said one person will come in," said Mthethwa.

"They the said get out you are a foreigner. They kicked the door and came inside and took all my furniture outside," she said.

Locals kick foreigners out of RDP houses in Alexandra

Several foreign nationals have been kicked out of their homes in Alexandra.
News
1 month ago

Mthethwa spent Friday and Saturday night at a friend's house as she was scared to move back in.

Her house remains empty.

The illegal evictions are taking place just near the Marlboro Gautrain station where security has since been beefed up. Mthethwa who  hails from Barberton in Mpumalanga said she was targeted because she is married to a Mozambican national.

She has been living in the house for 12 years. Other residents were removed on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Rolex gang’ strikes again, robs tourist
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X