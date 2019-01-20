Alex residents evict 'foreigners' from RDP houses

Police have been called in to diffuse tensions in Alexandra Extension 2 where a group of people are evicting some residents from RDP houses saying they are foreigners.

Dudu Mthethwa one of the residents who was removed from her home said the drama started on Friday.

"They came on Friday about 6.30pm. I was with my children and a tenant at the house. They broke the gate and knocked at the door. They said they have a list of people who must be evicted. I told them I can't open because they are a crowd. They said one person will come in," said Mthethwa.

"They the said get out you are a foreigner. They kicked the door and came inside and took all my furniture outside," she said.