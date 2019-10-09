Ipid officials challenge Mkhwebane's report, saying it's difficult to read

The report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane regarding the appointment of deputy director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Theresa Botha, was “riddled with flagrant factual inaccuracies, illogical conclusions and errors of law”.

This is alleged in an application filed by the former executive director of Ipid, Robert McBride, and seven others before the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The seven launched the application to set aside the report by Mkhwebane released on September 16, where she found that Ipid irregularly appointed Botha.

Mkhwebane found that Ipid had engaged in procurement irregularities and maladministration when irregularly appointing Botha as a deputy director of its national specialised investigation team in 2017.

She said Ipid nominated Botha for a post that had not existed previously and was not subjected to a job evaluation as required by regulations governing public service.

In her remedial action, Mkhwebane ordered the acting executive director of Ipid, Victor Senna, to, within 30 days of her report, take disciplinary steps against all Ipid officials who were responsible for the irregular appointment of Botha.