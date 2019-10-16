Hlaudi Motsoeneng in court over R8m pension

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has gone to court to challenge a five-year-old

report by the public protector in his latest bid to force the SABC to release his R8m pension payout.

Motsoeneng is also attempting to stop the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) civil suit which seeks to recover R21m from him.

In the court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday, Motsoeneng argues that the remedial actions by then public protector Thuli Madonsela were not meant to be used as evidence in a current civil claim by the SIU.

He also argued the SABC needed to test the findings of Madonsela's report in an internal disciplinary process which he claims the public broadcaster failed to institute.

Madonsela found that Motsoeneng irregularly increased salaries of staff to the tune of R29m and directed the SABC board to take steps to recover such monies.