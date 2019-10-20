Bahumi Mhlongo: Born to tell Lebo's story

It was on a dull autumn Sunday afternoon in March that I first got a hunch that Bahumi Mhlongo would play Lebo Mathosa.

The 24-year-old daughter of famous parents Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane was anxiously waiting to audition for the role of a lifetime. I had tried to reassure her that the audition would go well since she was particularly nervous about getting the dance choreography she had rehearsed right.

"I'm a black girl with rhythm, I'm not like, 5, 6, 7, let's hit it. It takes a lot to do that," she told me at the time.

The feeling I got wasn't because of her uncanny resemblance to the late firecracker but rather the fire and hunger in her eyes to play the role.

Now six months later, she has landed the role to play the younger Lebo in BET Africa's much anticipated six-part biopic Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story.

Time Out visits the pint-sized star on the set of the biopic at Newtown Music Factory - formerly Bassline - in Johannesburg.

Bahumi is still worried about getting the dance choreography right.

"Shooting has been going well. I'm shocked at everyone's response to my acting on set. I'm really hard on myself," she says.

"I really want to make my biggest critics, family and myself proud. So I put a lot of pressure on myself regardless of the pressure that is put on me by others.

"I went overboard with the research and I was so nervous when I got on set. But to my surprise everyone was just so welcoming."

Actress and singer Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane is the busiest on the day, filming her scenes as the older Lebo.

I'm fighting for her attention as she's shooting a scene with co-stars Khabonina Qubeka, Connie Chiume and Charmaine Mtinta.