Overcrowding at Tembisa Hospital 'exaggerated', says management

A 38-year-old pregnant woman has told of how she slept on the cold floor at a maternity ward of a Gauteng hospital after she did not get a bed.

This harrowing experience on Wednesday night at the Tembisa Regional Hospital was apparently as a result of overcrowding.

The situation at the hospital came to light after a frustrated nurse posted pictures on Facebook, claiming that 96 patients were crammed in a ward meant for 51 people with only two midwives on duty.

Hospital management disputed the numbers, saying the nurse had exaggerated the problem. Yesterday, the pregnant mother, who asked not to be named, said she had to place a shawl on the floor and slept on it on Wednesday night.

"They told us that there were no enough beds. Imagine being pregnant and having to sleep on the floor," the woman said. Nine-month-pregnant Mapule Mokgosi said she also slept on the floor after being admitted at the hospital on Tuesday.

"I only got a bed today (yesterday). When I got here it was full and they told us that they don't have enough beds," Mokgosi said.