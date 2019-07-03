Health department team probes clinic where woman gave birth at gate

The Tshwane health district has launched an investigation into Stanza Bopape community health centre (CHC).

This follows the inappropriate treatment of Elina Maseko, 45, who was turned away from the clinic as the nurses allegedly told her she was too old to be pregnant and therefore a “high risk”, before she gave birth at the clinic gate on Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of the district chief director for Tshwane health district, Mothomane Pitsi said he was only notified of the incident on Monday .

“I then rushed to the healthcare centre to establish the facts and engage with the patient who told me that she was told to go to Mamelodi Hospital without being examined,” he said.

Pitsi said he was saddened by this "unfortunate" incident.

“It is unacceptable that the patient was not examined and let to go in her condition. Even in circumstances where patients are identified as high risk and require care at the higher-level facilities, they are not just sent away,” Pitsi said.

He said it should be noted that prior to this incident the patient received appropriate antenatal care at the clinic.

“We would like to convey our apologies to the patient, family and the public. A team comprising quality assurance and labour relations officials is investigating the matter. The team is expected to report back possibly within a month, with recommendations on the course of action,” Pitsi said.