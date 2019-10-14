CCMA received nearly 200,000 complaints last year, most over unfair dismissal

The majority of cases the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) heard in the 2018/2019 financial year involved unfair dismissals, its annual report revealed.

The report, released by commission director Cameron Morajane on Monday, highlights the number of issues the CCMA dealt with, including expanded jurisdiction, budget constraints and an increase in workload.

Morajane said they had received 193,732 cases in the 2018/2019 financial year, a 4% increase over the preceding year.

“Of the total, approximately 71% relate to unfair dismissals, followed by 11% [of cases] relating to unfair labour practices,” Morajane said.