Fired HR woman who had a beef with Woolies gets a roasting from judge

A Woolworths human resources officer lost her job for the sake of a R35.51 discount on a pack of beef.

Fundiswa Mlotha was fired from one of the retailer’s Milnerton branches in Cape Town, and three years later she has just lost her latest attempt to get her job back.

After losing her case at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Mlotha appealed to the Cape Town labour court.