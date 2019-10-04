Security guards to go on strike after talks collapse

Unions representing security guards yesterday declared a dispute after a mediation process with employers failed to reach an agreement.

Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers' Union (Detawu) general secretary Vusi Ntshangase said the mediation process had totally collapsed.

"It was clear to us that employers were not prepared to seize the moment to avert the strike. At the time of departure, about 10 in the evening, we were at 5%, which we rejected in (the) strongest terms. We believe security officers deserve much more (pay) than that," Ntshangase said.

He added: "We've officially deadlocked. Today [yesterday] we are declaring a dispute with the CCMA for a strike certificate for a better offer. Workers are very clear. They are saying this time they want a better deal."

Unions in the sector have now threatened a full-blown strike after similar wage negotiations collapsed with employers on September 19.