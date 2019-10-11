Eskom has coughed out R2.7m in litigation costs against Nersa: public enterprises

Power utility Eskom has so far spent R2.7m on taking the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to court over tariff increases.

The public enterprises department revealed the amount on Friday in response to a question from DA MP Natasha Mazzone.

The department said that cases were launched on May 26 last year and February 14 this year, with the aim of "reviewing and setting aside the decision of Nersa in relation to the Eskom application for tariff increases for the 2018/19 year and remitting the application to Nersa for redetermination".

The cases were also in relation to the Nersa decisions for the 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 financial years, and wanting them to be set aside.

The department confirmed that Gildenhys Malatji Attorneys has been employed to handle the case.

"As at September 26 2019, Eskom has spent almost R2.7m over two years. This amount includes attorneys' fees, senior counsel and junior counsel fees, as well as economic and financial experts' fees," the department said.