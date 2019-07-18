South Africa

Poll: How broke are you by mid-month?

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 18 July 2019 - 13:13
A Tyme Bank-commissioned survey says women are worse off than men when it comes to making their money last through the month.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A survey commissioned by Tyme Bank has revealed that the majority of South Africans are left with hardly any money come mid-month.

Participants attributed this to the ever-rising cost of living. 

The survey found that women are the hardest hit, as they are more likely to take care of children and extended family members. The poll found that 59% of women run out of money before the end of the month, compared with 56% of men. 

It said most prioritise shelter, food, school fees and transport, and when all these expenses have been covered, they struggle to get through the month. They then turn to banks, credit cards, family and friends. 

Take our poll to see how broke you are by mid-month.

