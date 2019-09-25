State capture: Former Hawks boss Dramat was victim of 'orchestrated bid to oust him'

There was an "orchestrated effort" to paint former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat in "a bad light".

This was the claim made by independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) national head of investigations Matthews Sesoko at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

He said the intention was to find Dramat guilty for allegedly being involved in what later became known as the "Zimbabwean rendition saga".

His testimony mostly collaborated that of his former boss Robert McBride who appeared before the commission in April.

McBride accused ex-police minister Nathi Nhleko of interfering in a law firm investigation that resulted in him being suspended and criminally charged in 2015.

He claimed Nhleko was willing to "abuse processes to achieve his ends" after he appointed international firm Werksmans to probe the Zimbabwean rendition saga.