I have nightmares, says friend of 12-year-old killed in Cape Flats massacre

Noor Solomons* is only 12, but he will always be haunted by a quadruple murder that took the life of his best friend three weeks ago.

The execution-style murder of three children and a 19-year-old man took place in Clarke Estate, a community within the gang-riddled Cape Town suburb of Elsies River.

Malcolm Samuels and Adrian Alexander, both 12, were shot in the face and neck when two gunmen burst into the Wendy house where they slept.

Vineto Africa, 19, thought to have been the person the killers were after, was shot in the face.

The gunmen also burst into another room in the Wendy house, where Malcolm’s sister, Toslin, 10, was asleep on a bed with her mother and Adrian’s mother.

Toslin was shot in the head and died instantly, while the two mothers pretended to be dead after sustaining gunshot wounds. They survived.