Girl (6) undergoes surgery after rape

A six-year-old girl had to undergo surgery yesterday after she was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old neighbour in Mamelodi East, east of Pretoria, at the weekend.

The grade 1 pupil, who is recovering at Mamelodi Hospital, returned to her one-room rented backyard home carrying a small tub of yoghurt, a lollypop and a small pack of snacks on Saturday afternoon.

When her suspicious parents asked her where she got them, the girl said a well-known neighbour had "inserted" something in her and gave her the snacks afterwards.

When her 27-year-old mother took off her clothes to investigate, she was shocked.

"Her panties were full of blood. She seemed confused but she did explain what happened to her," said the distraught mother.

The girl said the neighbour took her to the shops to buy her sweets and later took her to his shack and raped her.

Her mother, who may not be named to protect her daughter's identity, said the child had only been out of sight for about 45 minutes that afternoon.