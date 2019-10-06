Close to 200 firearms seized by KZN police in September

Six homemade guns were among close to 200 illegal weapons seized by KwaZulu-Natal police in September.

Police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker said on Sunday that 168 pistols, seven shotguns, six rifles and six homemade firearms were seized in various operations. On top of this, 1,801 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

"A total of 228 suspects were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. All firearms that are seized by police are subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes within the province," said Naicker.