Six jailed after unleashing pangas on KwaZulu-Natal tavern patrons

Six men have been arrested for committing an act of vigilantism in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

In a media statement on Monday, police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the six men, aged between 17 and 25, were arrested after they allegedly attacked patrons with pangas and knives at tavern in Dannhauser whom they had accused of assaulting a woman in the area on Saturday.

"Five were critically injured and taken to a local clinic, where one of them passed away as a result of his injuries. A case of murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened at the Dannhauser police station."

Zwane said an investigation was immediately launched and one suspect was arrested.

"On further investigation, five more suspects were arrested at Vryheid after they fled the area. A knife that was allegedly used during the murder was seized as an exhibit. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Dannhauser magistrate's court on Tuesday."

Zwane strongly condemned acts of vigilantism where members of communities have been accused of taking the law into their own hands.

"Those found breaking the law will be dealt with, irrespective of the reasons advanced. We always encourage our communities to work with police in the fight against crime," he said.