Warders bust in prison sting

Four correctional services officers at the Baviaanspoort prison, northeast of Pretoria, have been suspended on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities.

This is after a cellphone which was seized from a convict showed they could be linked to a drug and money-laundering ring operating inside and outside the prison.

Three weeks ago, two warders were sent home on

allegations of corruption and fraud.

On Tuesday, another two were suspended after also being linked to illegal dealings with the inmate, who is serving time for fraud and murder.

The inmate was caught with the cellphone during a surprise search in the prison.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Zandile Mabunda confirmed yesterday that three officers had been formally suspended, with one suspension yet to be served on another officer, who is in hospital after a car accident.

"The department continues to work diligently in ensuring that safe custody and rehabilitation do take place uninterrupted," said Mabunda.

"He [the inmate] was admitted at Baviaanspoort in August 2017 from Zonderwater correctional centre."