Family given bleak choices as DUT student fights for his life after campus assault

An 18-year-old first-year industrial engineering student from the Durban University of Technology's (DUT's) Steve Biko campus is fighting for his life after being brutally assaulted on Monday.

Sandile Ndlovu was taken to Durban's City Hospital about 7.15 that evening and is on life support.

Ndlovu's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said the family, from Nelspruit, was informed that the incident occurred about 5pm. He rushed to Durban when he heard the news.

Mokoena said university officials told the family they suspected Ndlovu was the victim of a robbery, but that no further help was forthcoming because there was no video footage.

“His head was smashed against the wall and he was also stabbed in the head. He has a fractured skull and his brain is swollen. His cellphone and laptop were taken.”

Mokoena said the family had been given three options regarding Ndlovu's life.

“Option one was to switch off life support, option two was to stop medication and option three was to continue with life support. We chose option three because the doctors told us the swelling is coming down and we are hopeful he will recover.”