Last year‚ horn poachers killed 222 rhinos in KZN - the highest toll on record - mostly in the Hlhluhuwe-Imfolozi Park and other provincial game reserves‚ where most rhinos have not been dehorned.

Galliers‚ who also chairs the Game Rangers Association of Africa‚ said the downward trend in poaching in private KZN reserves appeared to be continuing this year‚ indicating that the deliberate removal of horns was proving to be a significant disincentive for poachers.

“This is not something we want to do. It is expensive and invasive but we believe it is a ‘necessary evil’ as a temporary measure‚” said Galliers.

It can cost up to R10‚000 to dehorn each rhino.

This price is largely based on the cost of hiring helicopters so that animals can be darted from the air by skilled wildlife vets‚ who then chop off the horns of the immobilised animals.

Because rhino horns grow back if the growth plate is left undamaged‚ Galliers says many private owners now dehorn the animals at intervals of between 15-24 months to reduce the risk of poachers killing them.

Dr Mike Toft‚ of Kifaru Wildlife Veterinary Services‚ said that chopping the horns off rhinos is “no more painful than chopping your fingernails” - provided that vets take precautions to avoid cutting into the horn growth plate on the base of the skull.

Toft chopped off at least ten rhino horns at the Somkhanda Game Reserve last week‚ carefully marking the cutting point before using a portable chainsaw to remove the upper portion of the horns from several adults and calves. Somkhanda is a 12‚000ha community-owned reserve in the Phongola area which is also home to the more threatened black rhino species.

So far‚ rhinos in the 96‚000ha Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park (Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s main rhino reserve) have not been dehorned‚ partly because of the major costs involved in removing horns and questions around tourist perceptions of viewing dehorned animals.

Ezemvelo spokesman Musa Mntambo said the organisation preferred to focus its efforts on protecting rhinos without removing their horns.

“Our view is that a rhino is a rhino because of its horns – and that tourists prefer to see them that way.”