Former SANParks ranger arrested on suspicion of rhino poaching

A former national parks (SANParks) ranger is one of two people who have been arrested on suspicion of being on a rhino poaching mission, the wildlife authority said on Friday.

The pair was arrested on Wednesday in the Tshokwane section of the Kruger National Park.

"A high-calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment were recovered on the scene," said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

The former SANParks worker - who was employed as a corporal in the ranger services - was fired in 2014 following a disciplinary process on unrelated charges, Phaahla said.

SANParks managing executive Glenn Phillips welcomed the arrest.