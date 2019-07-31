Creecy pays tribute to field rangers as war against rhino poaching sees signs of improvement

South African National Parks is beginning to win the fight against rhino poaching after years of struggle to combat the crime which was threatening one of the country’s big five.

On Wednesday, environment, forestries and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy released the latest figures as the country celebrated World Ranger Day in Skukuza at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

Creecy said 2018 was the third consecutive year that rhino poaching had decreased, with 769 incidents reported. In the first six months of 2019, 318 rhinos had been poached countrywide, a decline of 68 when compared to the same period last year, she said.

From January to June this year, 122 alleged poachers have been arrested in the Kruger National Park alone. A total of 61 firearms were recovered at the park during this period. Nationally, 253 arrests were made in relation to rhino poaching and trafficking.

“These successes have been achieved through the implementation of the 2014 integrated management plan which combines the use of technology, extensive anti-poaching work as well as the management of the rhino population. It also involves extensive international collaboration across our borders to ensure that rhino poachers are brought to book wherever they hide,” Creecy said.

She said as the country continues to fight rhino poaching, it had to remember the field rangers who work hard to protect plant and animal species.