WATCH | People close to me are being killed - Zuma at Gavin Watson's funeral

Former president Jacob Zuma says people close to him are being killed and that he hopes former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is not one of them.

Addressing mourners at Watson's funeral service in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, Zuma said it was worrying how people had been killed in mysterious ways.

“I just want to say one or two things, I don’t want to say many things because some of the comrades who are being taken away are comrades who were very close to me in terms of the work, and understand where we come from and where we are going,” said Zuma.

Watson was killed on Monday last week after a Bosasa-owned Toyota Corolla he was travelling in crashed into a concrete pillar near the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, killing him instantly.

Questions were being raised around Watson’s death, including his 5am presence near the airport when he was not scheduled for any air travel, his missing cellphone and the damaged vehicle being stripped soon after it was towed to a police impound, and why there were no skid marks at the accident scene to show he tried to break to avoid hitting the pillar.