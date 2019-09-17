WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.

In an incident that was widely condemned by Gauteng government and users of social media, the driver of the car tried to race away from the scene to avoid a fine after being caught using her cellphone while driving.

In a video circulating on social media, an Audi can be seen cruising along with the officer lying sprawled on the bonnet, much to the shock of a passing motorist.