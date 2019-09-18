KZN police still searching for missing woman who vanished two weeks ago
Friday will mark two weeks since Lusanda Kuseni, 30, of Clermont, west of Durban, left her home to visit her boyfriend who lived about 1.2km away.
Kuseni was last seen on September 6 at about 9am when she left her home on 35th Avenue to visit her boyfriend who lives on 17th Avenue - she has not been seen since.
According to police she was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, navy jacket and brown sneakers while carrying a pink bag.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is requested to contact DC Thandeka Shandu on 084-850-5151/ 031-711-9939 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.