US university apologises - 50 years later - for dropping black students

The University of Wyoming in the US has finally apologised to 14 black former students who were dismissed from the university's football club for wanting to protest a racist policy.

The "Black 14" were dismissed in October 1969 following a meeting with the then head coach, Lloyd Eaton, in which they proposed to wear black armbands during matches to protest against the marginalisation of black men by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church prohibited black men who wanted to be priests, according to reports by CNN.

Eaton refused to hear their side and instead dismissed them from the football team and temporarily suspended their scholarships. The protest would have had an impact as the team was set to play against the Brigham Young University, which was affiliated with the church.

After the dismissal, three of the team members transferred to all-black schools.