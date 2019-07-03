Mom gives birth outside clinic as nurses 'snub' her

A heavily pregnant Elina Maseko, who was about to go into labour, was allegedly turned away from Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, after nurses told her she was too old to be pregnant and therefore a "high risk".

Maseko, 45, was forced to give birth outside the clinic's yard on Sunday, assisted by her niece, after nurses allegedly refused to help her.

On the day Maseko, who lives in an RDP house in Mamelodi, was on her way to hospital when their neighbour's car ran out of petrol not far from the clinic.

"It was just after 6pm when I felt the labour pains. I asked my neighbour to rush me to Mamelodi Hospital and was accompanied by my niece Sibongile Morudu.

"Unfortunately, his car ran out of petrol and we had to wait for his friend. By the time he arrived, the pains had intensified and we had no choice but to go to the nearest clinic.

"The nurses at the clinic looked at my clinic card and told me that I was old and a high risk, therefore I should go to the hospital. They did not even want to listen to me."

The mother of five said the baby was ready to come out. As she approached the gate on her way out, her water broke.