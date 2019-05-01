Cape protesters begin building homes on Green Point bowling green

Reclaim the City activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the Green Point Bowling Green in Cape Town in a demand for the property to be used for affordable housing.

"We are digging the foundations and laying the bricks for new homes for the workers who keep the city in business," Reclaim the City said.

According to the organisation, Green Point Bowling Green is bigger than two soccer fields. The property includes bowling greens, vacant fenced-off land and two clubhouses.

"Like in other cities throughout the world, it is the working class that has been forced to live in the outskirts and in inhumane conditions. It is through our labour that the City of Cape Town was built, and yet there is still no place for us," the group said in a statement.

In the report, City Leases: Cape Town's Failure to Redistribute Land, released in March this year, it proposed a "radical new deal" for housing on 24 areas of the city-owned land. This included bowling greens, golf courses, country clubs and parking lots.

Reclaim the City had also staged a protest at the upscale Rondebosch Golf Course a month ago.